Police are excavating the backyard, and brothers in a ‘Hoarder Home’ have admitted to burying their mother and sister.

According to the Associated Press, a residential backyard in Lyons, Illinois, will be excavated after two brothers living in a “hoarder home” admitted to burying their mother and sister.

A water utility reported that water was not being utilized at the two-story property, prompting the Lyons Police Department to conduct a wellness check. The house had a barred backdoor that was filled with things and rubbish, including multiple cats and dogs, according to police. The two brothers, who were in their late 40s and 50s, were there, one of whom had “some health difficulties,” according to Lyons Police Chief Thomas Herion.

When the brother was being treated by the police, he admitted that his mother and sister used to live there but had since died. Herion told WLS-TV, “Oh they got sick, they died, and we just buried them in the backyard.”

COVID-19 killed their mother, who was in her 70s, in 2019, according to the brothers, despite the virus not being discovered in the United States until spring 2020. They said their 44-year-old sister died after colliding with her skull.

A homicide investigation is currently underway.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Excavation equipment was scheduled to arrive at the property on Friday in preparation for a forensic investigation by police, the Cook County medical examiner’s office, and the state’s attorney, according to police.

The Lyons Police Department has yet to respond to the Associated Press’ request for an update on the investigation and excavation, which was sent on Friday. Lyons is a small town located 12 miles southwest of Chicago.

Gas and power usage were also modest when officers arrived at the property on Thursday morning.

Officers discovered the house without running water or functioning toilets. From floor to ceiling, there were things and rubbish, including feces and urine-filled bottles.

The brothers informed authorities they buried the remains in the backyard to avoid paying the burial charges and to avoid COVID-19.

According to WLS-TV, the state of Illinois has no record of those deaths.

Their father died in 2012, according to the boys, and was cremated.

According to authorities, the guys were transported to a hospital for physical and mental treatment but were not placed under arrest.