Police are cracking down on E-scooter users who are under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Merseyside Road Police have taken a zero-tolerance stance to E-scooter drink and drug misuse, and have been on the lookout for offenders tonight.

In a crackdown on illicit E-scooter use around Liverpool, a number of riders were handed roadside drink and drug tests.

On Friday night, officers stopped a suspected drug driver on an E-scooter on Jubilee Drive in Kensington (October 15). The motorcyclist was arrested for having a Class B substance in his possession and failing a drug test.

“Illegal e scooter intercepted on Jubilee Drive, Kensington, and rider found to be in possession of cannabis and also failed a drug wipe,” police wrote on Twitter. “I’ve been arrested, and my scooter has been seized.” A motorcyclist who had consumed too much alcohol was also stopped, breathalyzed, and detained for being over the limit in a separate instance.

“Another unlawful e scooter,” MerseysidePolice Traffic tweeted at 3.06 a.m. The cyclist was not under the effect of drugs this time. He was under the influence of drink, though, and blew a 75. (legal limit 35).

“Scooter confiscated and rider arrested.”