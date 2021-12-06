Police are considering charging Andrzej Sikora, who is accused of sheltering Ethan Crumbley’s parents.

According to investigators, the Detroit-based artist who reportedly harbored James and Jennifer Crumbley after they were charged with involuntary manslaughter in the Oxford High School shooting incident may face prosecution.

Andrzej Sikora, an Oakland County resident related to the studio where the parents of a 15-year-old alleged Michigan school shooter were discovered after a manhunt, is being questioned by authorities, according to a local sheriff.

According to FOX 2 Detroit, Sheriff Michael Bouchard and Detroit Police Chief James White indicated over the weekend that if it was discovered that the 65-year-old played a role in the disappearance of Ethan Crumbley’s parents, he might face charges.

The parents of the alleged Michigan high school shooter were discovered in the basement of a commercial building at 1111 Bellevue Street, which is also where Sikora’s art studio is located.

“They didn’t force their way in. They got in because someone let them in “On Saturday, White made a reference to the Crumbleys, who were apprehended on December 4. “We don’t know what the connection is yet. That’s a very active statement. Charges may be brought against that individual.” Sikora’s lawyer, Clarence Dass, said in a statement that his client hasn’t been charged with a crime yet and that after learning of their arrest on December 4, he “voluntarily contacted” police to provide information.

Dass further stated that the artist had a “friendly relationship” with the couple but was ignorant that they were facing four counts of involuntary manslaughter each.

In a statement, Bouchard added, “We will rigorously investigate the whole of the matter to determine if there is any wrongdoing or obstruction of justice involved.” “The prosecutor will be informed of our findings.” Dass said in a statement to the Detroit Free Press that his client “remains innocent throughout this process and is fully working with law authorities to assist in their investigation.” After manslaughter charges were filed against James Crumbley, 45, and Jennifer Crumbley, 43, a search was launched for the couple. They are accused of buying the Sig Saur semi-automatic weapon used in the mass massacre as an early Christmas present for their son and then ignoring warning signs that he meant to carry out an assault.

Before they were detained, White stated the couple “looked to be hiding” in the art studio.

The Crumbleys have pled not guilty to all of the charges. This is a condensed version of the information.