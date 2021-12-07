Police are conducting “extensive inquiries” into the whereabouts of an 18-year-old girl.

The search for a missing youngster who was last seen in Bootle is still underway.

Abbie Owens was last seen around 7.40 p.m. yesterday on Alpha Street in Bootle.

Merseyside Police say they are doing “extensive inquiries” to find the missing 18-year-old.

In a city centre attack, a 13-year-old girl was ‘battered’ by a gang of teenagers.

Abbie is described as a white woman who is 5 feet 10 inches tall, has a medium body, long blonde hair, and brown eyes.

Abbie was last seen wearing black baggy jogging shorts, a long sleeved white crop top, a black bomber jacket, and blue and white Jordan trainers when she was last seen.

She also had a grey bag with silver studs on her shoulder.

If anyone sees Abby, police have asked that they contact them via their website.

You can also contact the Merseyside Police Contact Centre on Facebook, @MerPolCC on Twitter, 101, or Missing People on 116 000.

Visit liverpoolecho.co.uk/news for the most up-to-date information.

Follow us on Twitter: @Liv______________

The Washington NewsdayNews – the official Twitter account of The Washington Newsday – real-time news.

We’re also on Facebook at theliverpoolecho, where you can get the latest news, features, videos, and photos from The Washington Newsday throughout the day.