Police are called to the Hillsborough monument after a report of’suspicious behavior.’

There is no evidence of objects being taken from the Hillsborough memorial at Anfield, according to Merseyside Police, despite suspicions that tributes may have been removed.

The police department said it was aware of social media footage of a guy threatening two people on the ground.

According to the report, “no artifacts from the memorial were missing after an examination.”

The investigations were prompted by the release of a video filmed at Liverpool FC’s stadium on Friday night.

Supporters and Hillsborough campaign organizations appealed for information after seeing the tape, and Merseyside Police and the club were notified.

Merseyside Police said in a statement to The Washington Newsday, “We can confirm we received a report of suspicious behavior near the Hillsborough monument at Anfield Stadium on the evening of Friday, December 10.”

“Officers were alerted to a video on social media that showed a male and female acting suspiciously near the memorial site.”

“A member of the public agitated the fleeing couple.

“We worked with Liverpool Football Club and performed an investigation, which included the examination of CCTV footage, which established that no objects from the memorial were removed.”