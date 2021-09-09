Police are becoming increasingly concerned about a guy who has been missing for 11 days.

The well-being of a missing Merseyside man is causing police to become more anxious.

Derek Baines was last seen on Saturday, August 29 near his house on Norley Drive in St Helens.

Officers are seeking for the public’s help in locating the 60-year-old.

White, 6ft tall, with white/grey hair and a grey beard, he is described.

Derek is known to frequent the areas of Clock Face in St Helens and Kensington in Liverpool, and he has a distinguishing little tattoo near his right eye.

“Please share and help us discover missing St Helens man Derek Baines,” a Merseyside police spokesperson said.

“60-year-old Derek was last seen near his Norley Drive house on Sunday, August 29th, and we’re growing concerned for his safety.

“Derek is a Caucasian man who stands 6 feet tall and has short white/grey hair, a grey beard, and a little tattoo near his right eye. In St Helens, he frequents Clock Face, and in Liverpool, he frequents Kensington.

“If you see Derek, please report him to @MerPolCC, 101 of Missing People on 116 000 or send details to https://www.merseyside.police.uk/ro/report/mp/v2/report-sighting-of-missing-person-form/.”