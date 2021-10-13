Police are becoming concerned for the safety of a 63-year-old man who has gone missing.

The safety of a guy from Southport has become a top priority for police.

Bernard Hunter, 63, went missing early yesterday morning (October 12) and has yet to be found.

He was last spotted around 9.40 a.m. on Cypress Road in Southport.

The 63-year-old is described as having a big body and being 5ft 7in tall with short grey hair.

He was last seen wearing a black raincoat, a black t-shirt, light-colored pants, and black walking boots.

He is thought to have ties to Southport, Bootle, Cambridgeshire, and Peterborough, according to Skelmersdale Police.

“We are now concerned for Bernard’s safety and are requesting your assistance in locating him.

“Please phone 101 quoting 1545 of 12/10/21 if you have seen Bernard or have any information.

“Thank you for your assistance and please share this message.”