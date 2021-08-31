Police apprehended a man who was impeding an ambulance and an emergency worker.

This morning, a man was detained for impeding the North West Ambulance Service.

At before 5.30 a.m. this morning, police were dispatched to Sheil Road in Kensington in response to complaints of a man on the road.

The ambulance was on its way to an incident at a home address when the 65-year-old allegedly obstructed it.

“We have detained a guy following an incident in Kensington this morning, Tuesday 31 August,” a Merseyside police spokesperson told The Washington Newsday.

“North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) sought help at around 5.30 a.m. after receiving a report that a man was impeding an ambulance at the intersection of Sheil Road and Boaler Street.

“On suspicion of impeding the highway and hindering an emergency responder, a 65-year-old male with no permanent residence was arrested. He was apprehended and placed into custody.”

A representative for North West Ambulance stated they were responding to a lower-level incident at the time.