Police apprehend a’selfish’ BMW motorist who drove the wrong way down the M57.

A motorist was called “selfish” by Merseyside Road Police after he recklessly defied a police M57 closure and drove down the wrong side of the highway to avoid standstill traffic.

Just after 10 p.m. on Saturday, motorway police blocked the M57 in both directions due to concerns about a person’s safety (August 21).

However, traffic cops were concerned to observe that the driver of the black BMW (shown) had turned around to evade the traffic jam and was now driving in the wrong direction.

“While patrols had multiple closures on the M57 owing to a concern for safety, one selfish driver couldnâ€TMt be bothered waiting and drove the wrong way down the M57, directly to a closure and an officer,” Merseyside Road Police stated.