Police apprehend a driver who was caught speeding down the M62 at 120 mph.

A motorist spotted driving at 120 mph on the M62 on Sunday morning was handed a traffic offence report by highway police (August 22).

Police officials documented the driver’s speed, which was 50 mph over the national speed limit of 70 mph, and apprehended him.

Merseyside and Cheshire Road Police collaborated to apprehend the driver of the black Mercedes (shown), who faces a fine and perhaps a driving ban.

“Sighted by our TX29 @MerPoliceTraffic M62 driving 120mph,” North West Motorway Police tweeted at 5.31 a.m.

“With the help of @CheshireRCU, this driver was pulled over and handed a traffic violation report for exceeding the speed limit. #Fatal4.”