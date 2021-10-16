Police and FBI Conduct a ‘Training and Searching’ Exercise at the Brian Laundrie Search Site.

Law officials claimed armed cops and yellow tape were part of a special training exercise outside of Florida’s Carlton Reserve, a key location in the search for Gabby Petito’s fiancé Brian Laundrie.

One of the entrances to Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park, which allows access to the 25,000-acre preserve where Laundrie said he was going hiking on September 13, was posted with a do not cross line on Friday to give a local special response team space to train, according to North Port Police.

As the hunt for Brian Laundrie continues, police tape has been placed near the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park (North Port side of Carlton Reserve). https://t.co/1ulD552hzr @WFLADETAILS Allyson Henning (@WFLAAllyson) on Twitter: pic.twitter.com/vFgm6vp4Qu 15th of October, 2021 Officers were observed in the area with heavy guns, and a department official informed local TV station WFLA that they were there for “training and searches.” A heavily redacted police report lists the environmental park where the training took place as a spot where Laundrie’s silver Mustang was classified “abandoned car.” In September, Laundrie told his parents he was heading to the reserve to go hiking, but he never returned.

What we’re witnessing here, according to North Port PD, is “training and searching.” When I inquired if this meant the FBI was involved in the search, NPPD said absolutely. pic.twitter.com/7mm7Eqz98y @WFLA — WFLAAllyson (@WFLAAllyson) 15th of October, 2021 According to WFLA, reporters on the site saw a number of police enforcement vehicles, including a North Port Police SUV. The fresh police effort comes just one day after a cadaver dog was requested to assist in the search, but no results have been released.

The canine was sought by both the FBI and local police, according to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office, and because the sheriff’s office is the only one with that type of dog, it is frequently needed. A spokeswoman added that her agency had previously been asked to assist with the inquiry, but she could not say how many times the canine had been present. On Friday, the animal was not there for the special training.

The week of police training came nearly a month after Laundrie’s family reported him missing. This is a condensed version of the information.