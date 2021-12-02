Police allege that a teacher left handwritten notes at school threatening violence.

Police in Iowa said Wednesday that a high school teacher turned herself in after a warrant was issued for her arrest in connection with a series of handwritten letters threatening violence on campus.

During an interview with law enforcement officers, the teacher allegedly acknowledged to drafting the notes herself, according to police.

Katrina Phelan, a 37-year-old employee of the Council Bluffs Community School District, was identified by authorities as the teacher. In Council Bluffs, Iowa, the district is one of four educational districts. Phelan was identified as a teacher at Abraham Lincoln High School, one of the district’s 16 educational facilities, according to local media reports.

Authorities say Phelan arrived at the Pottawattamie County Jail earlier in the day to turn herself in, according to a press statement released by the Council Bluffs Police Department on Wednesday. According to the press announcement, a warrant for her arrest has already been issued.

According to police, Phelan was charged with three counts of “Threats of Terrorism” on the arrest warrant. “A person who threatens to commit terrorism or causes terrorism to be perpetrated and who generates a reasonable expectation or fear of the imminent commission of such an act of terrorism commits a class ‘D’ felony,” according to Iowa state law. All three accusations Phelan is facing are class D felonies, according to a press statement from Council Bluffs police. According to authorities, each of the three offenses may result in up to five years in prison.

After investigating “a series of anonymous handwritten letters” found within the high school, detectives issued a warrant for Phelan’s arrest. According to the news release, all of the notes “made reference to committing gun crime on school property.”

According to authorities, the letters were collected “in various spots throughout the school,” with some being discovered in Phelan’s classroom. According to the press release, Phelan was said to have located some of the notes herself.

According to investigators, Phelan informed authorities she was the one who penned the notes. She allegedly wrote the contents of one note as if she were an anonymous student who was “weary of being mocked,” according to authorities.

"It was found that she had neither the intention nor the ability to carry."