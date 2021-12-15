Poland restricts the number of unvaccinated people who can enter restaurants and theaters at any given time.

Following an increase in COVID-19 cases, Poland implemented a number of measures limiting public venue capacity, particularly for the unvaccinated.

Previously, establishments like restaurants, hotels, theaters, and sports stadiums could have up to 50% of their capacity made up of persons who had not been vaccinated, but the new restrictions have reduced this to 30%.

Despite the fact that over 20.7 million of Poland’s 38 million population are completely vaccinated, the virus claimed the lives of 669 people on Wednesday. This is the biggest total since April 22, when 694 people died in the country. Around 74 percent of those who died on Wednesday had a pre-existing health condition.

Some capacity constraints can be lifted for those who can demonstrate that they are completely vaccinated, but analysts point out that Poland lacks clear guidelines on how to verify immunization status.

The new regulations also close nightclubs and discos, though they are allowed to reopen for New Year’s Eve celebrations with a limit of 100 people. The capacity of public transportation will be reduced to 75%.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention currently rates Poland’s COVID-19 risk as level four, or “extremely high,” and advises against traveling there. Even fully vaccinated travelers are at risk of contracting and spreading the virus at this level.

It is recommended that people who need to travel to Poland be fully vaccinated and follow all mask and distancing rules.

From Dec. 20 to Jan. 9, schools will move to remote learning, but most of that time will be spent over the Christmas break.

Travelers traveling from outside the Schengen visa-free zone must present the results of a COVID-19 test taken within the previous 24 hours. There have been no Omicron instances documented in Poland.

By March 1, all teachers, medics, and security forces, including police and the military, must be completely vaccinated.

Vaccinations for children aged 5 and up are now available, and temporary hospitals for COVID-19 patients are being established in cities such as Gdansk, on the Baltic Sea coast.

Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines have been administered to about 20.7 million Poles. Booster shots have been given to nearly 5 million people.

Nearly 3.9 million infection cases have been documented in Poland since the first COVID-19 case was confirmed on March 4, 2020. This is a condensed version of the information.