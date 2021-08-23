Poland plans to build a fence along Belarus’ border, accusing the country of using migrants to “destabilize” the country.

As Belarusian migrants flee their country’s authoritarian crackdown, Poland has declared plans to build a barrier along its border with Belarus to keep migrants out, according to the Associated Press.

On Monday, Polish officials said they had promised to deliver humanitarian aid to migrants who had been stranded at the border for more than two weeks.

Poland, along with Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia, has accused Belarus’ autocratic president, Alexander Lukashenko, of waging a hybrid war by pushing migrants to their borders, many of whom are from Afghanistan and Iraq. These countries’ shared borders with Belarus are also regarded the EU’s external border.

All four EU countries believe the influx of migrants is Minsk’s retaliation for supporting EU sanctions against Belarus’ dictatorial rule.

“Using immigrants to destabilize neighboring countries is a clear violation of international law and qualifies as a hybrid attack against…Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, and thus against the entire European Union,” they said in a joint statement released Monday, urging the UN to investigate the situation.

In response to the migrants’ arrival, the Polish government announced last week that it had deployed over 900 soldiers to the Belarusian border and was erecting 150 kilometers (93 miles) of barbed wire around the border. Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak announced on Monday that extra troops would be dispatched and that a 2.5-meter-high (8-foot-high) fence will be erected along the border.

Last week, the Polish government announced that 2,100 migrants had attempted or succeeded in unlawfully entering Poland from Belarus in August. Almost 800 of them have entered Poland and are being held in state-run detention institutions.

Meanwhile, political tensions in Poland are rising as a result of 30 refugees becoming trapped on the Belarusian border. According to a refugee rights organization, the group includes Afghans and some who require medical assistance. Despite insisting that they are on Belarusian soil, Poland has faced domestic criticism for not allowing the refugees to ask for asylum.

On Monday, the Polish Foreign Ministry announced that it had sent a diplomatic note to Belarus providing food, medicine, tents, sleeping bags, blankets, and pajamas.

