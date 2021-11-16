Poland is still dealing with property issues as a result of the Communist takeover following WWII.

An arrest warrant for Polish businessman Michal Sobanski was issued on Tuesday, highlighting a nationwide issue of retrieving property seized by Communists following World War II.

Sobanski, a 46-year-old scion of one of Poland’s aristocratic families, is accused of crimes involving a $11 million property. He served as a “intermediary” for his “clients” in exchange for a “commission,” according to an Associated Press story. Prosecutors in Wroclaw suspect he used fake documents or evidence during the restoration procedure in Poland to retrieve estates that the Communists confiscated after nationalizing the real estate of aristocratic families.

According to the Associated Press, Sobanski’s appeal against his interim detention was denied by the Warsaw Appeals Court. While the investigation is ongoing, Sobanski is being held in solitary confinement in prison. He might be sentenced to up to ten years in prison.

Poland is the only country in Central Europe without legislation governing the return of seized property to prewar owners or inheritors. Instead, they must file claims in Poland’s courts, a process described by the Associated Press as “riddled with stumbling blocks.” Reversals of administrative ownership decisions made more than 30 years ago are now prohibited under recent legislation.

Jan Mydlowski, Sobanski’s lawyer, claimed it was no accident that Sobanski was targeted just as the government was introducing this legislation.

While the inquiry is ongoing, Sobanski will be held in custody until December 20. Prosecutors claim that only seclusion can guarantee that witnesses will not be influenced.

Sobanski rejects the charges, and his family and lawyers argue that keeping him in pretrial prison for months is an injustice.

In a related case, Adam Zamoyski, a 72-year-old Polish-British historian and descendant of another of Poland’s aristocratic families, had his passport revoked and a blockade placed on his properties while prosecutors investigate allegations of appropriating someone else’s inheritance rights, valued at $5 million, through the use of a forged will.

“I can’t wait to get into court and contradict everything,” said Zamoyski, who has received numerous accolades for his contributions to Polish culture over the years. He spoke to the Associated Press from his home in Poland, claiming he had been forced to cancel job and medical appointments in London due to the situation.

Some Holocaust survivors and their descendants are also affected by the new legislation, which has sparked a diplomatic spat with Israel.