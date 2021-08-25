Poland has ended the evacuation of Afghans, claiming that it can no longer risk human lives.

According to the Associated Press, Poland halted its evacuations from Afghanistan on Wednesday, as the US military neared its final days in the nation.

President Joe Biden announced the action after saying on Tuesday that he will not extend the August 31 deadline for the evacuation of US troops, despite demands for extra time from European partners who are aiding the campaign.

Poland’s last evacuees were transferred from Kabul to Uzbekistan, according to Deputy Foreign Minister Marcin Przydacz, and the decision to cease evacuations came following consultations with authorities from the United States and the United Kingdom.

“After a thorough review of the security situation, we can no longer endanger the lives of our diplomats and soldiers,” Przydacz added.

Hundreds of Afghans were transported by Poland’s more than a dozen flights, some of whom have since moved on to other countries. According to Przydacz, some troops would remain in Afghanistan briefly to wrap up Poland’s campaign.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

European allies begged for extra time but were unsuccessful, and they may be compelled to stop their evacuations a few days before the last American troops leave. Several countries haven’t announced when they’ll stop operating, possibly to avoid another deadly crush at an airport that’s one of the country’s last exit points.

Nearly 20 years after being ejected in a US-led invasion in the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks, the Taliban reclaimed control of Afghanistan. Many Afghans have fled the nation, fearing retaliation from the fighters or a return to the cruel rule they established when they last ruled the country.

Thousands of people are believed to be attempting to flee the nation, and it is unclear whether everyone who wishes to do so will be able to do so before the end of the month. However, if Biden decides to remain longer, it might restart a battle between the Taliban and the American and other coalition forces in charge of the airlift.

“These evacuations are a true race against time due to severe tension on the ground…and the expected withdrawal of American forces,” French government spokesman Gabriel Attal said on Wednesday. That is what he stated. This is a condensed version of the information.