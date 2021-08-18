Poland deploys 900 troops to the border, erecting barbed-wire barriers to keep Belarusian migrants out.

According to the Associated Press, Poland has dispatched around 900 troops to the border and erected a barbed-wire fence to dissuade Belarus migrants.

A deputy interior minister, Maciej Wasik, posted photos of barbed wire along the Poland-Belarus border on Twitter. The wire will stretch for around 60 miles of the 260-mile border, according to the Defense Ministry. A fence will be erected soon to protect the border’s most vulnerable segment.

So far this month, some 2,100 people have attempted to unlawfully cross the border, according to a statement released by the Defense Ministry on Wednesday. Border guards were able to prevent 1,342 people from entering the nation, and 758 were “detained and imprisoned in closed centers,” according to the report.

“The protection of Polish citizens is the government’s top priority,” the ministry stated. Poland is currently governed by the right-wing Law and Justice party, which claims to have been “always opposed to illegal and uncontrolled migration” and singles out Belarus migrants as a “threat to our citizens.”

The majority of migrants attempting to cross the border from Belarus are thought to be from Iraq, with others from Afghanistan and Syria as well.

Poland, along with Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia, accuses Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko’s autocratic regime of pushing migrants through their borders, which are also part of the European Union’s eastern frontier.

On Wednesday, two MPs from the opposition Civic Platform party delivered blankets, sleeping bags, and food to a group of about 50 individuals stranded in a no-land man’s between Poland and Belarus. They urged the Polish government to ensure that the group was treated humanely.

Lukashenko is accused by Poland and the Baltic nations of using migrants as pawns in a “hybrid war.” They believe his administration acted in retaliation for EU sanctions imposed on Belarus after Lukashenko was re-elected in a stolen election last year, as well as for violent repression of Belarusian protesters.

On Wednesday, European Union ministers will gather to discuss the situation. “This is hybrid aggression that employs human beings,” German Chancellor Angela Merkel stated on the eve of the meeting.

