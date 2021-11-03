Poland chastises Belarus’s ambassador for the country’s “deliberate escalation” of the border dispute.

According to the Associated Press, Poland’s territory was recently invaded by “uniformed individuals armed with long rifles.”

The confrontation took occurred roughly 300 yards into Poland, according to Stanislaw Zaryn, a spokeswoman for Poland’s security services, and the men involved were Belarusians.

“They reloaded their weapons and then departed towards Belarus after meeting a Polish patrol,” Zaryn claimed. “It was enough to make the assumption that it wasn’t a mistake.” Following the event, Poland’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs requested Belarusian charge d’affaires Alexander Chesnovsky. Deputy Foreign Minister Piotr Wawrzyk allegedly chastised Chesnovsky and sought an explanation.

“The acts done by the Belarusian authorities in recent weeks have the increasingly obvious signs of a purposeful escalation,” Wawrzyk said, according to Zaryn.

The incident occurs at a time when relations between the two countries are tense. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has been accused by Poland of inciting migrants to cross into neighboring countries in order to cause instability, and that Poland has been singled out because of its proximity.

If the Belarusian government acknowledges their involvement, European Commission spokesperson Peter Stano said the incident “would be another another provocation from the side of [the]Lukashenko dictatorship.”

The Belarusian government has made no public statements. No charges have been made against anyone who entered the border illegally.

The incident occurs when Poland, a European Union member, is under tremendous migration pressure along its eastern border with Belarus. This border is part of the EU’s eastern border with Belarus, which is ruled by autocrats.

Wawrzyk is Polish for “wonderful.” “Poland considers such actions to be abhorrent and will not allow them. He stated that Poland is committed to defending its borders as well as the European Union’s external boundaries “Lukasz Jasina, a spokesman for the foreign ministry, issued a statement.

Thousands of migrants have been attracted to Belarus on tourist visas in recent months from Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan, and Africa.

According to Zaryn, “a series of incidents and provocations orchestrated by Belarusians have occurred in the past, but this was the most deadly and serious occurrence to yet.”

Other occurrences, he said, have seen Belarusian military aiming rifles in the air and firing blanks towards Polish soldiers and guards. Belarusian forces have also demolished a razor-wire fence along the border area. This is a condensed version of the information.