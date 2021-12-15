‘Poison’: A video purportedly showing inside a Gatorade manufacturing facility has been seen over 3 million times.

A TikToker went viral earlier this month after displaying the inside of what seemed to be a Gatorade production facility—and the majority of viewers were not impressed. The video has received approximately 189,000 likes and 3.4 million views as of this writing, creating a discussion in the comments section concerning industrial food production and the health dangers linked with plastic packaging.

On-screen text in the video, published by @germanlopez141 on TikTok last Tuesday, read: “Did you know that Gatorade is created at 180 degrees [sic]?”

A hand (probably the TikToker’s) was then seen grasping a bottle of red Gatorade as it moved down a conveyor belt. They then crack open the bottle and empty the contents into a neighboring sink. When the liquid hits the metal surface, it looks to be hot, creating visible clouds of steam.

It’s not unexpected that Gatorade is heated for at least part of its manufacturing process. Pasteurization, or the heating of a food or beverage to kill hazardous germs, is common practice in the United States for treating a variety of dairy products and shelf-stable foods.

Many beverages are packaged using a procedure known as “hot filling,” which involves pasteurizing the liquid short, bottling it almost immediately to keep it sterile, and then rapidly cooling it to preserve its taste and other attributes.

In the comments section, other viewers—including the TikToker himself—confirmed this logic. “Thank God it’s pasteurized; this is a good thing!” @l1con, a self-described “microbiologist,” commented. Others, on the other hand, seemed particularly concerned that the hot Gatorade liquid would cause hazardous contaminants to leak from the plastic bottles and into the drink.

“It’s impossible for the plastic bottles to withstand that temperature, right?” @ya edge boi brainy013 enquired.

“Wouldn’t that cause all of the BPA in the plastic bottle to be released?” @trippiewhyte echoed this sentiment.

Gatorade plastic containers, on the other hand, are constructed of “PET No. 1 polyethylene terephthalate,” according to PepsiCo. As a result, they are free of BPA, a chemical that is responsible for much of the concern about plastic leaching.

Regardless of the discussion, many viewers appeared to have a negative reaction to the video, citing additional complaints about Gatorade’s taste and contents.

