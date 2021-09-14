Point Blank, a new “shooting range bar,” has opened on Castle Street.

On Liverpool’s Castle Street, a new bar has opened with a twist.

Point Blank is the city’s first and only shooting range bar, and it’s already a major hit.

More than 200 shooting games, as well as a variety of food and drink, are available at the bar.

Point Blank is a new speakeasy bar with stylish décor that offers fantastic music and live sports. It is located where the old Olive restaurant used to be.

Guests can order a wide range of drinks, as well as daily specials such as two-for-one cocktails and six beers for £18, as well as comfort food such as pizzas and wings.

With a focus on shooting activities such as target practice, speed challenges, and numerous themed scenarios, Point Blank stands itself from many other pubs. Visitors can take advantage of the many challenges and possibilities provided, which include a variety of adapted airsoft guns.

During the week, game enthusiasts can play for £10 per person per hour.

With its endless brunch offering, Point Blank is right on trend in Liverpool. For £35 per person, guests may enjoy unlimited prosecco, beer, and pizza, as well as unlimited shooting range play, every Sunday from 12pm to 4pm.

Birthdays, stag or hen dos, and corporate team building events are all covered by the bar’s bespoke packages, which can accommodate up to 100 people.

The address for Point Blank is 25 Castle Street, L2 4TA.