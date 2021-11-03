P&O has issued a warning after a family was denied access to a cruise owing to a “perplexing” new policy.

A family’s holiday was canceled by P&O Ferries because their children, including a five-month-old newborn, had not been double-vaccinated.

Ally Keeting, 31, and her husband Joe, 35, planned a Caribbean vacation with six of their family in August.

They were devastated, however, when the holiday company informed them that their two daughters, Sofia, two, and Finley, five months, would require double vaccinations to travel.

According to the family, they were given a week to arrange vaccines for the two toddlers, as well as their 12- and 13-year-old cousins, which had to be completed by December 3.

All guests flying to the Caribbean between October 2021 and March 2022, regardless of age, must have completed their immunization course, according to the P&O Cruises website.

The Leeds family was given a refund for their £14,000 vacation and had to pay an extra £2,000 to fly with a different company.

“We’re very perplexed and unhappy,” said Ally, a civil servant. The narrator asks, “How can we achieve the unachievable?” Children this young are immunized nowhere else in the world; the vaccines aren’t even licensed for that age range.

“You look like you’ve hit your head against a brick wall.” What I was hearing was unbelievable.

“I think they’re only looking for adults.” They may resell the cabins for a higher price than we paid for the kids because you pay per person.” Joe, his mother, sister, and two children, as well as his wife Ally and their children, were all looking forward to their vacation, which started on December 17 when they flew from Manchester to Barbados to board their ship.

Joe’s mother bought it as a present for her family on her 70th birthday.

They’d started planning their entire vacation to the islands, including purchasing vacation apparel.

Ally said she did some research online and discovered that all Caribbean countries appear to need a Covid test for children.

Tui issued a refund to the family, and they have made plans to travel with Tui again.

“We were simply depressed,” she explained.

“You could understand if they had to cancel it due to limits, but it’s frustrating and upsetting when it’s their own new policy.”

“We are deeply sorry for the inconvenience,” said a P&O Cruises spokesman.

