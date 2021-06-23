PM seeks a road forward after Brexit through a “thicket of heavy regulation”

According to Boris Johnson, a passage through the “thicket of cumbersome and restrictive legislation” must be cleared in order for Brexit’s promise to be realized.

The Prime Minister praised a report by a taskforce of top Conservative MPs outlining their plans for maximizing the benefits of life outside the EU’s rules.

They demanded that the Northern Ireland Protocol be “reformed,” claiming that it “limits the scope” for implementing their recommendations to decrease bureaucracy while preserving standards.

Mr Johnson promised to give the document from the group led by Brexiteer Sir Iain Duncan Smith, a former Tory leader, the “full attention it deserves.”

More than 100 suggestions were made by the Taskforce on Innovation, Growth, and Regulatory Reform (TIGRR), which included a new regulatory framework and reforms for high-growth sectors.

The Prime Minister congratulated the taskforce in a letter for their “substantive measures that will truly put a TIGRR in the tank of British enterprise.”

“It is clear that the UK’s innovators and entrepreneurs can lead the world in the future economy, providing new opportunities and more prosperity while also leveling up our entire country,” he wrote.

“However, your study makes it equally apparent that this can only happen if we clear a route through the jungle of costly and restrictive regulation that has grown up around our businesses over the last half-century, whether in data reform or clinical trials, offshore wind or driverless vehicles.”

Sir Iain, former environment secretary Theresa Villiers, and former minister George Freeman were tasked with rethinking legislation and embracing possibilities arising from Brexit earlier this year.

They propose that the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) be replaced by a UK Data Protections Framework.

They also advocate for allowing pension funds to invest in start-ups and for establishing a new UK clinical trials network based on the success of the. (This is a brief piece.)