PM says that the aid package will welcome Afghan refugees with open arms.

Families of Afghan interpreters fleeing the Taliban to the United Kingdom will be offered free English classes as part of a comprehensive package to assist them in settling into their new home.

Since August 13, around 8,000 Afghans and their families have been evacuated from Kabul airport under the Afghan Relocation and Assistance Policy (Arap).

And a new program called Operation Warm Welcome, which will be headed by Victoria Atkins, the new Afghan resettlement minister, promises to provide all the resources refugees need to assimilate into British culture.

“For individuals who have fled their homes with nothing more than a tiny bag of things and in fear for their lives, coming to the UK will no doubt have been a scary experience, but also one of optimism for the future,” Prime Minister Boris Johnson said.

“I am committed to welcoming them with open arms and ensuring that my government provides the assistance they require to restore their lives. We shall never forget the brave Afghans who chose to cooperate with us despite the dangers they faced. We owe a big responsibility to them and their families.”

Operation Warm Welcome will be modeled after a similar program for Syrian refugees, and will include providing access to health and education resources, as well as assistance with finding work and housing.

Following an outpouring of offers to help refugees arriving in the UK, an unified website will be established where organizations and individuals may register to lend their support.

Volunteering, jobs, professional skills, trauma assistance, and contributions are all possibilities.

Free English courses will also be provided, as many Afghans who come to the UK as interpreters may already have good English abilities, but their families may not.

It comes after the withdrawal of all UK military and diplomatic employees from Kabul on Saturday, bringing the evacuation mission to a close.

“It is a source of tremendous national pride that the UK stands up to support those in need,” Ms Atkins, who will continue to serve as minister for safeguarding alongside her new post, added. We owe a great deal to the Afghan people who collaborated with us.

