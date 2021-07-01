PM expresses optimism for July 19, but admits that ‘some measures’ must be taken.

Boris Johnson has promised to give specifics about the end of the lockdown limitations in the coming days, admitting that some “additional safeguards” may be required.

Despite rising levels of illnesses caused by the Delta strain of coronavirus, the Prime Minister stated that vaccines are “ever clearer” in lowering mortality.

He claimed he’s become more certain that he’ll be able to carry out the next step of his plans to break England’s lockdown on July 19 and “return to life as it was before Covid.”

His remarks come after new Health Secretary Sajid Javid revealed to MPs earlier this week that he intends to move on with Step 4 of the road map at that point, but he stopped short of saying that this will be the end of all measures.

“I know how impatient people are to get back to entire routine, as indeed am I,” the Prime Minister told reporters during a visit to the Nissan plant in Sunderland on Thursday.

“Over the following three days, I’ll be determining exactly what Step 4 will entail.

“However, as I’m sure I’ve stated before, we’ll want to return to a world that is as near to the status quo, pre-Covid, as feasible. Attempt to return to life as it was before Covid.

“But there may be some things we need to do, some extra precautions we need to take, but I’ll lay them out for you.”

Mr Johnson confirmed that there had been a “significant” spike in positive cases in England, with more than 79,000 reported in the week ending June 23 – the largest number since February.

He stressed, though, that the country is in the “final stretch” of removing limitations.

“It appears to be getting clearer…,” he added. That vaccine’s rapid introduction has severed the relationship between infection and mortality, which is a remarkable achievement. That provides us the opportunity, we believe, on the 19th, to proceed cautiously and irreversibly.”

Mr Johnson also raised. (This is a brief piece.)