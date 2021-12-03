Plumber Finds Cash and Checks in Joel Osteen’s Megachurch Walls

Nearly 500 envelopes stuffed with cash and cheques were discovered behind a wall at Joel Osteen’s Lakewood Church in Houston, Texas, recently.

The money was discovered by a hired plumber who went onto a local morning radio show on November 10 to say he had discovered it while working at the megachurch.

“We removed the tiling because there was a loose toilet in the wall,” the plumber told KILT-FM radio. “I took some insulation away to remove the toilet, and about 500 envelopes fell out of the wall, and I was like ‘Oh, wow!'” “I went ahead and contacted the on-site maintenance supervisor, and I turned everything in,” the plumber explained.

The entire quantity of cash discovered behind the wall has not been revealed. However, after the plumber reported his findings to the Houston Police Department (HPD), it was discovered that the envelopes were perhaps connected to a seven-year-old cold case.

In a daring heist in 2014, $600,000 was stolen from the Lakewood Church. A safe was robbed of a mixture of monetary assets, including $200,000 in cash and $400,000 in cheques, as well as secure credit card information from church members.

A $25,000 reward was given at the time by Crime Stoppers Houston for information leading to an arrest, however the case remains unsolved.

The robbery made national headlines because the megachurch is one of the largest in the country, with over 50,000 people attending weekly services, according to reports. It is led by pastor Joel Osteen, one of the country’s most well-known televangelists, who is most known for controversially closing his church to outsiders following Hurricane Harvey in 2017.

While it may appear that the envelopes contain some or all of the money stolen in 2014, the HPD has not established that the two events are connected. A representative from Lakewood Church would only confirm that the money had been discovered behind the wall.

The announcers rhetorically wondered whether the buried money would lead to new answers about what transpired during the robbery as the narrative unfolded on the morning radio.

