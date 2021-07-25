Plumber, 21, is fighting for his life following the beach disaster in Crosby that claimed the life of his best mate.

A man’s best friend is fighting for his life in a Liverpool hospital after being pushed into the sea at Crosby beach on Tuesday, while his family holds a virtual vigil.

Toqeer Ashraf Mohammad, a 21-year-old plumber from Stoke-on-Trent, is still in serious condition at Aintree University Hospital five days after his best buddy Hamza Mansoor was killed in a car accident.

On Tuesday night, the two pals were walking down the shoreline with three other companions when they were pushed into the ocean by a strong current.

In a tragedy that occurred a day before the families were to celebrate Eid-al-Adha, Staffordshire University student Hamza, 22, died that night and another of their pals was later discharged from hospital.

Daanyaal Mohammed, Toqeer’s brother, spoke to the Stoke Sentinel about how the family is holding a virtual vigil in Liverpool.

“They were just walking on the beach, they wouldn’t go in to swim,” Daanyaal, 18, added. They said ‘should we go or will we not?’ after their intentions to get there had been canceled three or four times.

“Then they said, ‘Let’s go, it’s Eid tomorrow.’ They were strolling along the beach’s edge. The water reached their knees, and then a wave erupted, raising the water level.

“It went from their knees to their heads in a matter of seconds.

“Hamza replied, ‘Stop walking in the water, let’s get out of here now.’ They started stepping out, and it went from knee height to above their heads in a matter of seconds. It snatched up all five of them.”

At 7.55 p.m., Daanyaal received a call from Hamza’s cousin, which left him “speechless.”

“I didn’t know what to do or say; I was lost,” he explained.

“Our family is stunned and extremely worried. Since that day, he has been in intensive care. He is still critical, according to the physicians, and he need duas (prayers). It has had a negative impact on all of us. This is something we never expected to happen.”

Toqeer is one of five siblings, and because to coronavirus limitations, his family is unable to meet him in the hospital and can only connect with him via video.