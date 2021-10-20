Plot, number of episodes, premiere date, and full cast list for BBC Shetland.

Series of murder mysteries Shetland is back for a fresh six-part story, with DI Perez and the squad investigating the murder of a prominent local person on his doorstep.

Perez visits his mother’s funeral in Fair Isle, but his sadness is short-lived when Tosh informs him that an influential local businessman has been shot dead in broad daylight on his doorstep.

The murder victim, who was well-known throughout The Isles, had his share of enemies, not least because he assisted in the compassionate release of killer Donna Killick.

Many residents are enraged by her impending return, none more so than the victim’s sister, Kate Kilmuir.

While Duncan sympathizes with Donna’s plight, Sandy is conflicted about her release on both a professional and emotional level.

Perez, Tosh, and Sandy unearth a kaleidoscope of motives for the murder, as well as potential suspects such as Lynda Morton, a drug addict, and Logan Creggan, a combat veteran.

The crew discovers a potential witness to the murder as the case hits at the heart of the Shetland Isles and its inhabitants, but their investigation quickly takes a disturbingly deadly turn.

When does Shetland premiere, and how many episodes will there be?

Shetland premieres on BBC One on October 20 at 9 p.m.

The series consists of six episodes.

Every Wednesday at 9 p.m., a new episode will air.

Shetland’s full cast list is as follows:

Douglas Henshall returns as DI Jimmy Perez, and Alison O’Donnell, Steven Robertson, Mark Bonnar, Erin Armstrong, Anne Kidd, and Lewis Howden return as series regulars.

Fiona Bell (The Nest, Dead Still) returns to the Shetland series as murderer Donna Killick, whose humanitarian release enrages many of the villagers, including the victim’s sister, Kate Kilmuir (played by Neve McIntosh, Tin Star, Lucky Man).

Anneika Rose (Line of Duty, Deadwater Fell) as Procurator Fiscal, Maggie Kean, and Angus Miller (Guilt, Doctors) as Tosh’s love interest, Donnie, are among the new season regulars.

Stephen McCole (Vigil, The Outlaw King), Jim Sturgeon (Vigil, Small Axe), Alec Newman (Showtrial, The Last Kingdom), Cora Bissett (Rebus, God Help The Girl), Lois Chimimba (Vigil, Trust Me), Conor McCarry (Outlander, Rillington Place), Lewis Gribben (Silent Witness, Deadwater Fell), Andy Clark (Annika, The Last Kingdom) and Cora Bisset “The summary has come to an end.”