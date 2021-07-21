Pleasureland was vandalized by thugs who threatened the owner.

This week, yobs ripped up Pleasureland in Southport and threatened the owner.

On Monday (July 19), Merseyside Police were called to Pleasureland in Southport after reports of damage and threats to the owner by a group of males.

At roughly 9.35 p.m., officers arrived at the park on Marine Drive.

Screams and terror follow passers-desperate by’s attempts to help men in the water.

“These scumbags damaged gates, ripped down flags, and attempted to smash the windows in the kiosk,” Norman Wallis of Pleasureland told The Washington Newsday.

“This incident caused fear, damage, and annoyance to a local business, and we’re keen to find out who was responsible,” said Community Policing Inspector Graham Fisher.

“We’ve expanded patrols in the region and are collaborating with partners to support the work we’re doing to combat anti-social behavior, which includes deploying patrols to hotspots, educating local schools, and conducting joint operations.

“Please let us know if you were in the area and saw, heard, or captured anything, and we will take action.”

Please notify @MerPolCC on Twitter or call 101 with the reference 21000503924 if you have any information.

Alternatively, phone Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 to remain anonymous.