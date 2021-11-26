Please take your seats! Let’s return to the theaters to see these three fantastic Liverpool productions.

As the plans, parties, and celebrations begin to pour in and the calendar begins to fill up, don’t forget to book in time for a pleasant, festive evening at a fantastic Liverpool performance this December.

After missing out on most of the typical Christmas events last year, many of us want to take things a step further this year and do everything we can to get into the Christmas mood.

And this year, Liverpool theaters are putting on productions that are larger and better than ever before, with three must-see performances running from now through January 2022.

‘The Scouse Sleeping Beauty,’ ‘Fantastically Great Women Who Changed The World,’ and ‘Dreamgirls,’ all in Liverpool’s Royal Court, Playhouse Theatre, and Liverpool Empire, respectively, are great Liverpool shows.

The Liverpool Empire, Liverpool’s Royal Court, the Playhouse Theatre, and the Liverpool BID Company are collaborating to bring you Great Liverpool Shows. The campaign is part of the ‘Liverpool Feels Like Christmas’ campaign, which promotes all of the fantastic seasonal activities available throughout the season.

Nothing beats a Christmas show, according to those who know and love the Royal Court Theatre. The Scouse Sleeping Beauty is jam-packed with jokes, live music, and content that is completely unsuitable.

As is customary, this is not a Christmas panto for children, so adults, book a babysitter for the evening and prepare for a fun night out.

The Christmas show is almost usually sold out, so grab your tickets early.

From now through January 15, 2022, the exhibition will be on display.

Visit liverpoolsroyalcourt.com/the-scouse-sleeping-beauty for prices starting at £15

Audiences are invited to accompany Jade, the inquisitive protagonist, as she leaves her class to peep behind the scenes at the local museum’s not-yet-open Gallery of Greatness.

Frida Kahlo, Rosa Parks, Amelia Earhart, Marie Curie, and Emmeline Pankhurst, to mention a few, are among the original and remarkable wonder women she meets along the way.

Hear the stories of some of history’s most powerful moms, sisters, and daughters, from explorers to artists, scientists to secret agents; all independent icons who truly changed the world. “The summary has come to an end.”