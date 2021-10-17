‘Please Pray for Us,’ said a WhatsApp message sent by American missionaries kidnapped in Haiti.

According to accounts, American Christian missionaries and their family members were kidnapped in the Haitian capital of Port-au-Prince and asked for aid over WhatsApp.

An armed group kidnapped 17 individuals, including children, aboard a bus after they visited an orphanage on Saturday, according to The Washington Post.

The Washington Post got a Whatsapp message from a person who claimed to have been in contact with the abducted group following the kidnapping.

The individual, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, claimed a member of the group shared a WhatsApp group chat with the following message: “Please pray for us!!” They grabbed our driver and are holding us prisoner. Prayers, prayers, prayers. We have no idea where they’re bringing us.” The Post also said that Christian Aid Ministries, based in Ohio, had sent religious groups a voice mail claiming that men, women, and children had been kidnapped.

“The mission field director and the American embassy are trying to see what can be done,” the communication continued, according to the agency.

“Pray for the gang members to repent and put their faith in Jesus Christ.”

The US government, according to a spokeswoman, was aware of rumors of the missionaries’ and their families’ kidnapping.

“The welfare and safety of U.S. citizens abroad is one of the top priorities of the [DoS],” a spokesperson for the Department of State [DoS] told the New York Times in a statement.

The mission’s field director is currently working with the US embassy to settle the matter, according to the article.

According to the BBC, armed gangs have moved out of the capital’s districts and into other parts of the city, where they have carried out kidnappings.

According to the report, more than 600 kidnappings were confirmed in the first three quarters of 2021, more than double the 231 confirmed in the same period the previous year.

The Department of State, the US Embassy in Haiti, and Christian Aid Ministries have all been contacted by Washington Newsday.

Since President Jovenel Mose was slain at his private residence in Port-au-Prince on July 7, Haiti has been engulfed in a fresh wave of anarchy.

The problem was exacerbated the following month when a 7.2 magnitude earthquake rocked the country in August. This is a condensed version of the information.