Please assist us in mapping out where England fans will be viewing the game.

After Harry Kane led the Three Lions to the Euro 2020 final, England fans may witness their national team win a major tournament for the first time in over half a century.

After his poor extra-time penalty was saved, Kane bundled home the rebound.

But England hung on for a 2-1 victory over Denmark, much to the pleasure of the Duke of Cambridge, David Beckham, and Boris Johnson, who were in attendance at Wembley.

We’ve all been singing “Three Lions” incorrectly and committing major lyrical errors.

For home fans, it was a night of mixed feelings when Denmark took an improbable lead only to be leveled 10 minutes later by an own goal.

But today, when England takes on Italy in the European Championship final, they will be put to the ultimate test.

Tonight’s game begins at 8 p.m. at Wembley Stadium.

However, many fans would be at the pub much early to support their team from home.

We want you to leave a word of support for the England team and pin your location from anywhere in the world ahead of the match.

Simply press the button that prompts you to send your message.

You can go to the map by going to the following URL:

It’s on its way!