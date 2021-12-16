Plea to Rishi Sunak since “countless enterprises” rely on him.

Merseyside’s political leaders have all signed a letter to the Chancellor encouraging him to help firms affected by the Omicron variation.

Rishi Sunak had to cut short a trip to the United States to meet with firms concerned about the impact of the Omicron type on the hotel industry, which has seen significant cancellations during the crucial holiday season.

Now, the heads of Merseyside’s six local councils have joined Metro Mayor Steve Rotheram of Liverpool City Region in writing to Mr Sunak, pleading with him to support businesses.

It says: “We are writing to express our serious concern, not just about the health implications of the Omicron variation, but also about its potential economic consequences. Because of its great transmissibility, it is particularly harmful, and while we support limitations to help halt the spread, we believe the issue is a bit of a catch-22.

“People are staying at home as a result of the limitations – and your government’s own recommendations – while businesses across the country are forced to pay the price due to a lack of financial assistance.

“The visitor economy in Liverpool City Region is particularly vulnerable to these effects. It is worth an estimated £4.9 billion each year, and it employs over 50,000 people through 4,300 enterprises.

“These businesses have survived the previous 18 months because to a combination of local and national measures, including more than £44 million in local financing to support over 4,000 city region enterprises.

“Uncertainty, as you are aware, can be devastating to any firm, large or small. Because of the current situation, many local shops, bars, and restaurants are facing uncertainty on all fronts as they approach the Christmas season, the busiest and most profitable time of the year for many, from staff shortages and late cancellations to ordering stock when future restrictions are unknown. Other trades, such as our region’s service industries and taxi drivers, are affected as a result.

“Many businesses are suffering as a result of the uncertainty created by encouraging customers to “think carefully” about their activities but allowing hospitality to remain open. People are understandably concerned about the threat posed by Omicron, which has resulted in a large number of cancellations and huge losses in planned revenue.” The summary comes to a conclusion.”