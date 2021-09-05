PlayStation is looking for someone to play video games for money in Liverpool.

Sony may have the ideal employment for you if you have a passion for gaming.

Sony PlayStation is presently hiring for a variety of roles where you may earn money while playing video games.

The gaming behemoth is on a mission to make that fantasy a reality, and they’re searching for volunteers in Liverpool to help them test their games.

Grand Designs has been inundated with complaints about ‘sickening’ £2.5 million mansions.

They’re seeking for a Latin American, Spanish localisation tester right now, so if you love languages, this could be your lucky day.

As a localisation tester, your job will be to ensure that a video game’s audio and text are correct and accurate for the nations in which it will be utilized.

To discover and repair errors, you’ll require native-level English (grammar, spelling, and punctuation) and good attention to detail.

You may be asked to translate text for a video game or marketing purposes on occasion.

The salary has not yet been established, but the hours are 37.5 hours per week, based in Liverpool, working Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5.30 p.m.

Before they are put into the games, the successful applicant will proofread and correct translations to ensure quality, correctness, and consistency.

Sony is looking for someone who is a dedicated gamer with experience with MS Office and is proficient in Latin American, Spanish, and English.

If you are chosen, you will be sent an e-mail with an obligatory translation exam that must be completed within one hour of receiving it.

Fluency in English as well as one or more additional languages Gamer with a lot of passion a thorough understanding of computer games on a variety of platforms Working understanding of the Microsoft Office suite Having a basic understanding of the development cycle and its constraints is essential.