Playing video games and watching Netflix can earn pensioners £500.

For retirees who desire to experience life as a teenager, a common career possibility has become available.

The “retirement tester” position will pay £500 to a retired applicant who can indicate which popular pastimes enjoyed by today’s youngsters can also be enjoyed in retirement.

The winning applicant will be expected to use TikTok, upload photos of their meals to Instagram, play video games, vlog, and binge-watch Netflix shows like You, Squid Game, and Bridgerton.

Last time to apply for the dream job of playing with puppies.

The new role is inspired by the stereotype that retirees like activities such as bowling, crocheting, or putting together a jigsaw puzzle. It aims to find out if pastimes embraced by today’s youth might equally suit individuals of a later age.

The company providing the post is Money.co.uk, which will also provide the applicant with a free games console and a free one-month Netflix subscription to accomplish the role’s responsibilities.

“A New Year can indicate a time when many of us look to take up a new pastime or learn a new skill,” said James Andrews, Personal Finance Expert at money.co.uk, “but stereotypes have appeared to stay the same for what individuals of elderly age can and can’t enjoy.”

“We want to convey with this new position that preconceptions no longer apply and that you’re only as old as you feel.” We aim to provide some ideas for interests that retirees could pick up in 2022, whether it’s opening a TikTok account or plunging into the latest video games, and look forward to finding our CE-OAP to rank these hobbies from best to worst.” The position is presently open for applications, however they will close at 11:59 p.m. on Friday, January 7, 2022.

You can apply or find out more information by clicking on this link.