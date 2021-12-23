Playing cards and set lists are stuck in time in an abandoned 1960s bingo hall.

The Gaumont Cinema in Dingle will be remembered fondly by people all across Liverpool.

On the crossroads of Dinge Lane and Park Road, the historic structure initially opened its doors to moviegoers in 1937.

It was built to replace the former Dingle Picturedome and lasted over three decades as a cinema.

The cinema changed hands in January 1967 and became a Top Rank Bingo Club, where it remained until 1998.

Despite being purchased and resold by possible investors looking to renovate the site, the building is still vacant and in disrepair.

Last year, The Washington Newsday published photos taken by two urban explorers that show how the art deco structure now looks.

The building still has old bingo balls, posters, and playing cards, which serve as a reminder of its previous usage.

An ancient set list can be seen pasted on the wall in one photo, while pages from an old newspaper honoring the club’s first birthday can be seen in another.

Graffiti has been sprayed on the main auditorium’s walls, and ripped-out movie seats have been replaced with piles of rubble on the floor.

The iconic structure, which was erected to replace the ancient Dingle Picturedome, once housed a 1,500-seat theater.

The famous Wurlitzer organ from the cinema remained in the building until the mid-1980s, when it was used to entertain members in between bingo games.

It has now been relocated to Manchester’s Theatre Organ Heritage Centre.

The structure, which is not on the National Register of Historic Places, has four stories, including a basement and plant rooms upstairs.

It was placed up for auction through Venmores Auctions in 2017, and it was later revealed that it was sold to an anonymous bidder.

