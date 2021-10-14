Players of the National Lottery are being asked to double-check their tickets in anticipation of a £2 million jackpot win.

On last night’s National Lottery Lotto jackpot, one lucky person earned £2 million.

A lucky ticket holder has won the life-changing £2 million prize by matching all six numbers.

Players are being urged to verify their tickets and phone the charity if they have won.

Lotto numbers 04, 12, 56, 38, 08, 15, and the bonus number 30 were the winning numbers.

The draw machine Arthur and a set of 10 balls were employed.

“What excellent news for a single ticketholder who has won tonight’s £2 million Lotto jackpot,” Camelot’s Andy Carter, senior winners’ adviser at The National Lottery, said.

“Players are asked to double-check their tickets and phone us to claim this incredible reward.”

In Lotto HotPicks, which uses the same numbers as the Lotto main draw, there was no winner of the £350,000 top prize.

Five persons, on the other hand, matched four of the five numbers to win £13,000 each.

09, 21, 03, 06, 33 were the winning Thunderball numbers, and the Thunderball number was 10.

Nobody won the £500,000 top prize by matching all five numbers plus the Thunderball.