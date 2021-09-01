Players from the Knicks, Nets, and Warriors will be denied entry to home games and practices if they have not been vaccinated.

According to a league memo obtained by This website, members of the New York Knicks, Brooklyn Nets, and Golden State Warriors who have not gotten the COVID-19 vaccine will be prevented from entering their home arenas and practice facilities unless they have an official medical or religious exception.

In such markets, players will be subject to newly enacted public rules in New York and San Francisco that prohibit all unvaccinated people aged 12 and older from visiting indoor premises.

To be in compliance with the ordinance, Knicks and Nets players must have received at least one dosage of the Pfizer, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson vaccines by September 13. To be compliant, Warriors players must be completely immunized by October 13 at Chase Center in San Francisco, where they practice and play.

The ordinances in both cities will not apply to visiting players.

On August 17, New York City declared that all people aged 12 and above would require at least one shot of one of the approved vaccines in order to eat in an indoor restaurant, work out in an indoor gym, or attend indoor entertainment.

The rule, which took effect on August 12, compels anybody aged 12 and above to produce proof of vaccination before attending an event with 1,000 or more persons.

The Nets and Warriors, who practice and play within each ordinance’s municipal lines, declined to speak further. The Knicks, who play at Madison Square Garden in New York but train at the MSG Training Center in Tarrytown, declined to comment.

Despite the fact that these are the first ordinances in place, the memo claimed that additional NBA markets are considering similar legislation. Vaccinations for visiting team employees are also being considered in some markets.

State and local governments retain the ability to impose their own limitations on unvaccinated athletes, according to the document. Players who have not been vaccinated will be able to go to Canada to play the Toronto Raptors as long as they test negative for coronavirus upon arrival. Outside of games and practices, unvaccinated players in Toronto will be prevented from leaving their hotel and will not be able to interact with anyone outside of their team’s traveling group.

The NBPA did not respond to requests for comment. This is a condensed version of the information.