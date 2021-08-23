Platform Thanked a Hacker Who Returned Over $600 Million in Funds After Negotiation.

Poly Network, a cryptocurrency platform, announced on Monday that it has recovered more than $600 million in digital tokens stolen in what has been dubbed the greatest crypto theft of all time.

In its statement, the business congratulated the hacker repeatedly, referring to him simply as Mr. White Hat.

On August 10, an anonymous hacker exploited a weakness in the platform’s code, causing Poly Network to lose about $610 million in bitcoin. Because of the weakness in the code, the hacker was able to transfer funds from Poly to another account.

The hacker, on the other hand, did not keep the stolen cryptocurrency. Mr. White Hat instead talked with Poly Network and promised to reimburse all of the cash. Except for $200 million in assets stranded in an account that required passwords from both Poly Network and the hacker, a major amount of crypto had been moved back to Poly by last week.

Poly Network proceeded to haggle with the hacker over the balance. Mr. White Hat was even offered a job with Poly Network as “chief security advisor” in exchange for helping the company find the system flaw that facilitated the attack.

Mr. White Hat has since returned to the corporation the leftover funds from the first robbery. “At this point, all user assets that were transferred out during the event have been fully recovered,” Poly Network wrote in a blog post on Monday.

“Poly Network has officially entered the fourth phase of our roadmap, ‘Asset Recovery,’ thanks to Mr. White Hat’s collaboration. The company promised its clients, “We are in the process of returning full asset control to users as quickly as possible.”

Mr. White Hat was mentioned more than once in Poly Network’s statement, and it was not the only time the hacker was acknowledged. “Once again, we would like to thank Mr. White Hat for upholding his promise, as well as the community, partners, and several security agencies for their assistance,” according to the blog post.

Security experts told CNBC that Mr. White Hat's decision to refund the money was likely due to the hacker not being there.