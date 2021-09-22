Plastic Surgery Scam: A Mother-Daughter Duo Faces Murder Charges After Receiving Illegal Silicone Butt Injections

A botched butt implant treatment by a mother and daughter who ran an illegal cosmetic company in California resulted in the death of their customer. The two are now accused of murder.

On Oct. 15, 2019, Libby Adame, 51, and her daughter, Alicia Galaz, 23, are accused of killing Karissa Rajpaul, a 26-year-old woman. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the mother and daughter were detained in August.

When Adame and Galaz realized the injections had gone awry, they dialed 911 and then fled the scene.

On Tuesday, LAPD Detective Robert Dinlocker revealed that Adame and Galaz had injected the silicone mixture into Rajpaul’s buttocks three times. Rajpaul is thought to have died as a result of the third injection treatment.

“The victim died as a result shortly after,” a police official said.

According to the medical examiner’s office, Rajpaul’s death was ruled a homicide “due to severe cardiac failure and intramuscular/intravascular silicone injections.”

The surgery was described as a “outlaw buttocks enhancement procedure” by police. This is due to the fact that neither of the two women in California had medical credentials and were doing the surgeries without sufficient training.

Galaz and Adame allegedly charged between $3,500 and $4,000 each treatment for many “clients.” When the information concerning Rajpaul was made public, many other people came forward to say they had been scammed as well.

Infections, numbness, disfiguration, and swelling have all been reported as side effects of unlawful treatments. Galaz and Adame will also face accusations for endangering other persons.

“We’d like to get the word out to these young females who are taking photos and putting things on Instagram and other social media sites that these invasive treatments are deadly,” said the group. “It’s very likely that there will be side effects and catastrophic events,” he stated. “For these in-home treatments, there is no recourse, no contingency, no medical backup,” Dinlocker added.

According to jail records, the mother and daughter have already been released on bond. Galaz’s next court appearance is slated for December. Adame has yet to be assigned a court date.

Two women have been charged with murder in connection with the death of promising social media sensation Karissa Rajpaul, who died the following day in a hospital. https://t.co/kDg3tO4xUT