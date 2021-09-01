Plastic surgeon in Beverly Hills is accused of sexually assaulting his patients.

A California plastic surgeon has been accused of sexually abusing two female patients while treating them in his office.

According to a press release from the Orange County District Attorney’s Office, Frederic Corbin, 77, was charged on Tuesday with one felony count of sexual battery by fraud, one felony count of sexual exploitation by a physician, two misdemeanor counts of sexual battery, and two misdemeanor counts of battery.

On September 17, 2020, the plastic surgeon is accused of sexually abusing one of his female patients while preparing her for a surgical operation. On May 14, 2021, he is accused of sexually abusing another female patient during a post-surgery evaluation.

According to his website, Corbin has offices in Brea (Orange County), Beverly Hills, and Murrieta. The alleged attack took place at his Brea medical clinic.

According to the DA’s office, the women reported the incident to the Brea Police Department, and Corbin turned himself in to police on Tuesday, August 31.

