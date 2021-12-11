Plant Lovers Will Love These 11 Gifts.

If you have a plant-loving friend or family member, purchasing for them this Christmas season should be simple—and environmentally friendly. Plant-lovers, after all, require a plethora of amusements to keep their gardens—both indoor and outdoor—growing. After all, a plant requires more than just water and sunlight to thrive. A true-blue plant enthusiast can never have too many weapons in their armory, from eccentric watering cans and cool misters to pruning shears.

Continue reading to learn about the 11 best presents for plant lovers. The prices listed may change over time, as they always do.

The Floral Society1, The Floral Society2, The Floral Society3, The Floral Society4, The Floral Society 5, The Floral Society 6, The Floral Watering Can Made of Copper This rust-free watering can is hand-finished with copper-coated stainless steel. It carries roughly 2.5 liters of water, making it an indispensable tool for watering both indoor and outdoor plants. With an easy-to-grip, curved handle and an expanded spout, the design is modern and utilitarian. A partnership with The Floral Society, it’s vital to remember that all copper goods will oxidize with time (so keep it indoors! ), resulting in a brownish patina. But don’t worry—we think both types of copper are really stunning! Bloomist has it for $114.

2. Harvest Gift Set from Modern Sprout Kitchen

The Sill’s Kitchen Harvesting Set is a unique present for the herb-growing botanist who also happens to be a cook. It comes with everything chefs and growers need to create their own countertop herb garden, including a passive hydroponic grow kit, organic Genovese basil seeds, rust-resistant pruning scissors, a 100 percent cotton tea towel, and a herb pull and pinch dish. Basil, cilantro, parsley, rosemary, thyme, and mint are some of our favorite sill-side herbs, and once gathered and ready to use, they may be used in a variety of culinary recipes to bring an unrivaled freshness.

The Sill is selling it for $65.

3. Indoor Hydroponic Garden AeroGarden Harvest

The AeroGarden Harvest Indoor Hydroponic Garden, which has over 13,000 reviews and a magnificent 4.7-star rating on Amazon.com, is a favorite among plant aficionados everywhere because of how simple it is to use. In this indoor garden that uses water rather than soil, up to six plants can grow at once, growing up to 12 inches tall. This is a condensed version of the information.