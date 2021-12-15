Plans to turn the historic TJ Hughes department store into apartments are in the works.

Plans have been submitted to turn one of Liverpool’s most historic department stores into a new residential development.

Audley House, the existing home of TJ Hughes on London Road, would be converted into 266 apartments under the plans.

The application also contains ideas for auxiliary space for a residents’ gym, as well as the possibility of extending the structure vertically.

TJ Hughes has been operating from Audley House since 1927, but according to the planning application, the shop wants to relocate to a more central location in Liverpool.

The residential complex at Audley House, if allowed, will be the second time one of TJ Hughes’ London Road properties has been demolished to make room for apartments.

The former Hughes House, which will become home to nearly 250 flats, is being demolished right next door.

Vision International Group Limited has submitted plans to convert Audley House, with the goal of preserving much of the building’s uniqueness, including its imposing tower and other notable components of its façade.

The project is described as a “alteration and conversion of former department store to residential use (Use Class C3) including vertical extension of one to three storeys with ancillary residents’ gym, amenity space, servicing, access, and landscaping” in a document attached to Vision International’s planning application.

“[The scheme] will conserve and rehabilitate the old building while delivering a suitably scaled, high-quality residential scheme,” it continues.

“The designs strive to react to the neighborhood’s evolving character and revitalization, as well as suit the demands of the Knowledge Quarter, while respecting the Fabric District’s existing building and heritage assets.”

Although Audley House is not a listed property or located in a conservation area, the planning proposal admits that it is a “non-designated cultural asset, given its local importance,” and thus seeks to conserve most of the historic structure’s facade.

TJ Hughes was established in 1909 and has operated from the same location on London Road for nearly a century.

TJ Hughes was established in 1909 and has operated from the same location on London Road for nearly a century.

The proposals to relocate the retailer's premises closer to the city center are in response to a considerable drop, according to the application.