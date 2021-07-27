Plans to save Wirral’s public golf courses include a new “sports community.”

One council’s idea to keep its municipal golf courses open could include high ropes, climbing, and other sports.

Wirral Council is putting together a proposal to ensure the survival of the four public golf facilities it manages while also decreasing the £270,000 in annual subsidies.

The process, which is still in its early stages, could result in significant changes to Arrowe Park Golf Course, Brackenwood Golf Course in Bebington, Hoylake Municipal, and The Warren Golf Course in Wallasey, according to tonight’s Tourism and Leisure Committee meeting.

The most significant proposed change is the construction of a new ‘sports town’ at Arrowe Park Golf Course, while a hike in green fees and other measures to boost the borough’s revenue from public golf are also being explored.

Andrew McCartan, Wirral Council’s assistant director of leisure, libraries and engagement, explained what the Arrowe Park Sports Village might include: “Outdoor high ropes, climbing, and emerging sports that aren’t currently covered on the Wirral, but are really popular among the younger generation.”

“If we get it right, this could help us push golf to the forefront.”

Other possibilities, according to Mr McCartan, include multi-bay driving ranges and a “all-encompassing offer” that isn’t only for golfers to solve the current financial situation.

If councillors approve the notion, a public hearing must be held before any plans can be implemented. Work on this project might begin as early as November.

However, other people were not pleased with the notion.

Jo Bird, a Labour councillor, said Arrowe Park Golf Course already had a sports program, while Christine Spriggs, another Labour councillor, said golf is a simple sport that is growing in popularity, and that major plans involving demolishing buildings and replacing them with new ones were unnecessary.

The Green Party and the Liberal Democrats appeared to be more skeptical about public golf in Wirral as a whole.

The tricky question for the council, according to Lib Dem member Allan Brame, is whether it can sustain four municipal golf courses, given the £270,000 subsidy necessary to manage them.

