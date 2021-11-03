Plans to revolutionize the way blood cancer patients are treated are moving forward.

Merseyside patients receiving specialized inpatient care for blood malignancies have moved a step closer to a new location.

For patients with complex and difficult-to-treat conditions, inpatient therapy is currently available at Aintree and Clatterbridge cancer centres.

Proposals to move all inpatient care to a specialist treatment facility in Liverpool, with only outpatient care remaining at Aintree hospital, passed a key hurdle at an extraordinary meeting of Knowsley Council’s health and adult social care scrutiny committee last night, allowing local health officials to move forward with the plans.

To bring the amendments into action, Liverpool and Sefton have to provide their approval, which means that scores of patients with difficult blood malignancies will be treated at the specialist Wirral hospital in the future.

Knowsley councillors ruled last night that the revisions did not constitute a “significant variation” as defined by Liverpool and Sefton councils, allowing the proposal to proceed without additional review.

“The concept began in 2015 from Liverpool to examine unification of services across North Merseyside and West Lancs,” Knowsley clinical commissioning group head of commissioning Steve Astles told the committee at the meeting.

“The current outpatient service at Aintree and Clatterbridge will be maintained; the primary concern is inpatient beds for specialty care.”

He claimed the service change will affect roughly 30 patients from Knowsley, and that a consultation had taken place in Sefton, with the majority of patients in favor of the move.

“We know patients perform better if they are treated in centers of expertise with access to innovative treatment and specialist teams, support, and resources,” said Dr. Young, a consultant haematoncology consultant at Aintree Hospital.

“That was the [broader]transforming cancer program’s entire thinking.”

Due to a nationwide lack of haematoncologists, Dr. Young said the change would also help with “clinical sustainability,” since teams would be able to collaborate more closely and share specialties and knowledge.

Before the resolution was passed, several councillors expressed their "disappointment" that Knowsley patients had not been consulted as part of the proposals, with Knowsley CCG commissioner Steve Astles explaining that this was due to Knowsley's location.