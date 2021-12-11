Plans to renovate Merseyside’s first cinema have advanced significantly.

A plan to develop a new picture house could soon breathe new life into an abandoned and decaying historic structure in Prescot town centre.

The former Prescot Community Church building in Kemble Street was Grade II listed earlier this year in recognition of its special architectural and historic interest, with many of its original features remaining intact.

A number of well-known operators have expressed interest in taking over the site, with an announcement on who would run it likely next Spring.

The structure opened in 1912 as a cinema, displaying films, music, dancing, and other forms of entertainment, but it struggled to compete with the emergence of purpose-built cinemas between the wars and closed in the 1950s.

Before the church moved in and it became Prescot Community Church, it was reincarnated as a bingo hall, a furniture warehouse, and various other purposes.

The building was purchased by Knowsley Council in 2018 when they opted to seek a smaller, more economical site. It was subsequently reported that plans were in the works to restore it to its former glory as a movie theater.

The Washington Newsday explored the building’s history through several versions throughout the years last year.

Prescot’s first cinema opens in the early 1900s.

The building, which is located on Kemble Street, was once part of a larger terrace of mostly three-story residences with an auditorium built in the back gardens.

Mr L Hughes, who appears to have been the proprietor of various commercial buildings around Prescot town centre, established the cinema in 1912 as the Prescot Picture Palace and Theatre of Varieties.

The Prescot Picture Palace was the town’s first cinema, and many of the commercials featured properties that Mr Hughes had available for rent at the time.

With a sloping floor, 150 original seats, and most of the original plasterwork, including the beautiful proscenium arch that framed the screen, the auditorium has been preserved to a significant extent.

Originally a cinema and variety theatre, the theatrical function ended in 1929 after only a few years.