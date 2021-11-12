Plans to relocate a popular garden center out of town have been authorized, despite opposition.

Plans to relocate a renowned Merseyside garden centre have been approved, despite opposition.

Whitakers Garden Centre, currently located on Liverpool Road in Prescot, is set to relocate to Manchester Road after its owners, Beesley and Fildes, agreed to give up their existing location to make way for a contentious residential development in the town.

While the move goes against part of the council’s local plan, which favors retail premises within town centre boundaries, officers at a Knowsley Council planning meeting on November 11 said the centre’s owners had “exhausted” all other options in Prescot and this was the only way the popular garden centre could stay in the area.

Three weeks after complaining of ‘gut ache,’ an 11-year-old schoolgirl died.

When the proposals were first filed, the Coal Authority opposed to the designs, which included a 2,400 square meter garden centre with plant selling area and café with parking for up to 105 automobiles.

The proposed location, which is currently concreted over undeveloped terrain, was originally home to multiple nineteenth-century mines.

At least three mineshafts had previously been discovered beneath the surface, which had been partially excavated and sealed in in 2002, prompting the Coal Authority to express worry that there could be more mine shafts and other mining dangers at the site.

The authorities then retracted their objection after a survey was conducted to establish the risk, as long as the standards for cleanup, design, and layout are met.

Frances Wynn, a Liberal Democrat councillor for Prescot, expressed her concerns about when further studies into the mining risk would take place, and whether this would happen before or after the garden centre abandoned their current location.

Officials from Knowsley Council responded that they had “no influence” over when Whitakers would leave its current site, but that the studies would have to be completed before development on the Manchester Road site could begin.

Cllr. Wynn was also concerned about an increase in traffic along Manchester Road.

“On Manchester Road, with a back, there are too many junctions near together,” she added.”

The summary comes to a conclusion.”