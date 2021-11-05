Plans to relocate a popular garden center near former coal mines have sparked outrage.

Despite opposition from some local people, plans to relocate a popular garden centre to land with old coal mines beneath it appear to be on track for approval.

Because of a planned residential development on the land, the Whitakers garden centre in Prescot will be relocating from its current location on Liverpool Road.

Beesley and Fildes, the garden centre’s owners, submitted a planning application for a new location on Manchester Road earlier this year after “exhausting” several prospective choices in and around Prescot town centre.

Many people will have driven past the Queens Drive house’s gates.

The planned site is currently undeveloped terrain that has been concreted over, but it was originally home to multiple mines dating back to the nineteenth century, with at least three mineshafts discovered beneath the surface in 2002 that had been partially dug and filled in.

The strategy There will be a 2,400 square meter garden centre with a cafe and parking for up to 105 cars.

The plans were first opposed by the Coal Mining Authority due to the presence of coal mining characteristics and risks on the site.

However, following a “intrusive” survey to determine the risk, they have dropped their objection as long as the prerequisites for cleanup, design, and layout are followed.

Several area people have expressed reservations about the proposals ahead of a meeting of the council’s planning committee scheduled for next Thursday, November 11.

Several of the complaints were focused on the garden centre’s relocation from its current location on Liverpool Road, despite planning officers stating that this was a “business choice” for the operator and not within the purview of planning.

Another concern was the development’s possible impact on the area’s already “overburdened” parking facilities.

Concerns were also expressed about the center’s potential to increase traffic, as well as the increased risk of youngsters fleeing the neighboring attraction Space World, according to numerous objectors.

Others criticized the garden centre’s design, which one visitor described as “not visually appealing.”

Concerns have also been expressed regarding the impact on the local economy, with some fearing that the garden centre may be relocated to. “The summary has come to an end.”