Plans to eliminate a critical train link between Southport and Manchester have been mooted again, causing outrage.

After a crucial committee recommended terminating the service, Southport’s rail link to Manchester Piccadilly is getting closer to being terminated.

Despite widespread protest from Southport residents and politicians, the Manchester Recovery Task Force (MRTF) of Transport for the North has suggested eliminating the hourly service.

The link between Southport and Manchester Oxford Road, however, will continue, contrary to plans presented to the public earlier this year.

The MRTF, which has been entrusted with alleviating congestion on Manchester’s railroads, claims that this will have a minimal impact on passengers from Southport while still lowering delays by roughly 25%.

However, local opponents of the plans are unlikely to be satisfied by the continuation of the Oxford Road route.

“There is now talk of a fourth compromise alternative, but the MRT should not be planning for Oxford Road to be the major Manchester station for my town,” Southport MP Damien Moore said during a recent debate on the proposals in Parliament.

“Destination drives the expectations of my constituents and visitors—simply put, they need to be where they want to be.”

“As far as I’m concerned, we need to preserve that service to get people to the south side of Manchester and get people into Southport,” Mr Moore told the ECHO on Wednesday (July 14).

“It’s not just about outgoing; it’s also about inbound. If we want to advertise Southport as a tourist destination, we should do so in Manchester Piccadilly, where there is a lot of foot traffic. With all due respect to Oxford Road, it is little more than a typical station.

“Six months after I was elected, I presented the business case for this. If it was good enough back then, it’s good enough now, and [discontinuing the service]appears to be the most inconvenient option.”

Meanwhile, local Labour councillors have already warned that eliminating the service would undermine Southport’s economy while the area recovers from the pandemic.

Cllr Gordon Friel, Sefton Council’s representative on the Liverpool City Region Transport Committee, said that ending the service “would inflict further damage to the local economy at a time when it is already suffering.” The summary comes to a close.