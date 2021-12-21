Plans to destroy and redevelop the historic Parr Street Studios have been approved.

The historic Parr Street Studios will be dismantled and redeveloped in part to make room for a mix of apartments, business, and hotel space.

The planning committee of Liverpool City Council approved plans today to convert the property between 33 and 55 Parr Street into a series of multi-story buildings.

Buildings at 33, 43-45, and 47-55 Parr Street will be demolished, while 35-41 Parr Street, where the majority of the remaining recording studios were located, will be preserved and extended.

The restoration of the structure at 35-41 Parr Street will entail the construction of a two-story addition.

The Parr Street development, led by PJ Percival Construction, would have 1,149 square meters of commercial and ancillary space, 36 apart-hotel units, and 114 flats.

The redevelopment will be accomplished in four stages.

The project entails the conversion of 35-41 Parr Street, as well as exterior renovations and the construction of a two-story roof extension.

Following the destruction of an existing mezzanine, a new six-story skyscraper would be constructed at 33 Parr Street.

Following the destruction of an old single-story structure at 43-45 Parr Street, a new seven-story skyscraper would be constructed.

Following the demolition of an existing two-story building, a new six-story building was constructed at 47-55 Parr Street.

Plans were approved by a vote of five to two at today’s planning meeting, however there were a number of concerns made about the proposal itself.

The announcement in April 2020 that the Grammy award-winning Parr Street studios would close on the grounds sparked outrage in the city’s music and culture sector.

Coldplay, Echo and the Bunnymen, Rihanna, and Take That have all recorded at Parr Street Studios, which is one of the most well-known recording studios in the country.

Cllrs. Steve Munby, Sarah Doyle, and Hetty Wood of Riverside originally opposed the plans, claiming that they would “destroy a vital cultural asset…causing damage to Liverpool’s reputation as a music capital” in a council report.

Local MP Kim Johnson had already protested to the project.