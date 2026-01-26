Plans to Cut Number of Police Chief Constables in England and Wales

Efforts to restructure policing in England and Wales have gathered momentum with the backing of Gavin Stephens, chairman of the National Police Chiefs Council (NPCC), who supports plans to reduce the number of chief constables significantly. The proposal is part of a larger initiative by the Home Secretary, Shabana Mahmood, aimed at streamlining decision-making processes within the police forces across the country.

Reforming Policing for Faster Decisions and Technological Integration

The current structure, which includes 43 separate police forces, has been criticized by Stephens for being inefficient, with too many decision-makers slowing down key processes, such as the adoption of new technologies and workforce reform. Stephens believes consolidating the decision-making process will lead to faster implementation of technology, enabling local police forces to equip officers with the best available tools without delays caused by multiple layers of authority.

“We need to streamline the decision-making process to ensure that every neighbourhood cop and local team can get the best available technology rolled out uniformly,” said Stephens. He further emphasized that, at present, funding and policy decisions are repeated across the 43 forces, wasting valuable resources and time. Additionally, the proposal aims to refocus efforts on skill development for officers rather than emphasizing the sheer number of constables, which Stephens argued is not the priority.

The proposed changes are part of a broader set of reforms that are expected to unfold gradually, with the goal of completing the restructuring by 2034. However, immediate challenges, such as significant budget shortfalls, are pushing some police forces toward financial instability. The police service faces an annual budget gap of approximately £600 million, with an additional £400 million shortfall anticipated due to sentencing reforms that could result in more offenders being released early.

In the immediate term, steps to address bureaucratic inefficiencies are already in motion. Among the first reforms, the College of Policing is introducing changes to the National Crime recording standard, aiming to reduce bureaucracy and save officers valuable time. Further, AI technology is being rolled out to automate certain tasks and relieve the workload of officers.

The restructuring process also includes the creation of a National Police Service, which is set to unify specialist teams dealing with national and international threats such as terrorism, organized crime, and state-sponsored threats. The new service will absorb the responsibilities of the National Crime Agency, which will cease to exist under the proposed framework.

Although many support the initiative, not everyone is on board. The Police Federation of England and Wales has expressed concerns that the reforms could drain resources, making it harder to meet response time targets. Additionally, the Association of Police and Crime Commissioners has raised alarms over the potential concentration of power in the hands of the Home Secretary and the new National Police Commissioner.

Despite these objections, Stephens remains firm in his belief that the proposed reforms are necessary for the future of policing. “The changes should have started 20 years ago, but today is just as good,” he concluded. With a pressing need for change, policing in England and Wales is set for a major overhaul, but how these reforms will unfold remains to be seen.